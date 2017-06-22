New CO Law Protects Pets in Hot Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had a stretch of hot days here in Denver. When the temperatures outside range from 80-100 degrees, the temperature inside a parked car in direct sunlight can quickly climb between 130-172 degrees according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That rise in temperature can be deadly for pets, which is why, starting in August, it will be legal for you to break out a window to rescue a dog or cat from a hot car. You must feel like the animal is in imminent danger of death, and you have to call the authorities and wait around for them to show up after you break the window. However, you cannot break the window of a police car with a dog inside. This law goes into effect August 9.