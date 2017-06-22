Motorcyclist kicks car in road-rage incident, triggers chain-reaction crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- An apparent road-rage crash involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan was captured on cellphone video Wednesday morning near Los Angeles, according to KTLA.

The crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. on the southbound side of the 14 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Tim Morrison and Chris Traber, who shot the video, were on their way to work when they say the driver of the silver sedan cut in front of the motorcyclist.

The incident continued to escalate between the two drivers so Traber decided to start recording on his cellphone.

The video shows the motorcyclist apparently kicking the side of the sedan, which then swerves into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist manages to avoid crashing, but the driver of the sedan loses control and then hits the median before traveling into traffic and crashing into a white Chevrolet Avalanche.

The Avalanche ended up on its roof as a result of the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital, the California Highway Patrol said.

“Pretty intense, so I’m just glad that the guy’s OK. The officer told me (Wednesday) that he seems to be OK,” Morrison said.

The motorcyclist did not appear to stop after the crash.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run, the California Highway Patrol said.