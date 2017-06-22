Mother of 3, in country illegally, facing deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A mother of three, who is in the country illegally, could be deported as soon as Friday morning and her friends and family held a vigil outside her detention center in protest Thursday night.

Isle Christina Rodriguez-Sagarnaga, 30, came to the country illegally with her family when she was five.

In 2009, her attorney James Lamb said she was charged with class 3 misdemeanors -- harassment and false reporting -- after police responded to a fight between Rodriguez-Sagarnaga and her abusive partner. Following the convictions, a judge asked her to voluntarily leave the U.S. in 2012. When she didn't leave, the judge's order became a final order of removal.

She was granted a temporary stay in 2016. Her request for another stay was denied. Lamb said when he and Rodriguez-Sagarnaga checked in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Wednesday, they knew there was a chance she could be detained and deported.

"She came trusting the system. And it's been really hard for us, especially her girls, they miss their mom," said Janet Aguilar.

Rodriguez-Sagarnaga could be deported as early as Friday morning. Friends, family and strangers rallied outside the detention center, protesting her deportation. They argue deporting her means separating her from her young children, and sending her to a country she hasn't been to since she was 5 years old.

"It's very painful and very sad to see how they separate mothers from their kids," said Aguilar.

"Knowing her and that she is not going to be with her kids, and putting myself in her shoes, oh my God, it's something that is awful," said Rosa Molina.

"I think we will look back on this time in our history and be ashamed," said Gabriela Flora.

ICE wouldn't do an interview, but sent FOX31 this statement:

"On June 21, 2017, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Isle Christina Rodriguez-Sagarnaga, 30, from Mexico, for immigration violations. Rodriguez-Sagarnaga illegally entered the United States at an unknown location and date. She has three misdemeanor criminal convictions in Colorado. On Oct. 2, 2012, a federal immigration judge in Denver, Colorado, granted her voluntary departure to Mexico. However, after she failed to depart the United States, the judge’s order became a final order of removal on Oct. 10, 2012. ICE granted Rodriguez-Sagarnaga a one-year stay of removal on June, 20, 2016. Her request for another stay of removal a year later was denied June 20, 2017.

Rodriguez-Sagarnaga is currently in ICE custody pending her removal to Mexico. She has had a final order of removal from a federal immigration judge for more than four years."