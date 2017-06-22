× Man drowned in Kenney Reservoir was student at Colorado School of Mines

RANGELY, Colo. — Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man who drowned in Kenney Reservoir Wednesday as a petroleum engineering student at Colorado School of Mines.

The body of Francis Manu was recovered late Wednesday evening after a day swimming with friends.

At about 5:00 p.m., a friend flagged down a Rio Blanco County Deputy and said Manu had slid into the water off the cliffs and had not resurfaced.

A witness said the man had been underwater for about 5 minutes.

Friends who witnessed the incident jumped in to attempt to rescue Manu but were unable to find him.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Rangely Fire, Rangely Ambulance and Rangely Police Department, responded to the scene.

Divers recovered the body from approximately 30 feet of water around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Grand Junction.