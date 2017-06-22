× ‘Making a Murderer’: Appeals court agrees Brendan Dassey’s confession was coerced

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wisc. — There’s a new court victory for a man whose confession became a subplot in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

On Thursday, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling that overturned Brendan Dassey’s conviction.

Dassey confessed to investigators in 2005 that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach.

Her remains were found at a family property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

But a lower court concluded last year that investigators improperly obtained the confession from Dassey, who was 16 at the time.

The court said they took advantage of his young age and intellectual deficits — and there were no other adults with him.

The State of Wisconsin now has 90-days to retry Dassey, or the decision becomes final.

Avery is serving a life sentence for killing the photographer.