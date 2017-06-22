Lakewood man drowns at Rio Blanco County reservoir

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Kenney Reservoir on Wednesday night, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Francis Manu was swimming with friends at the reservoir near Rangely in western Colorado when he slid into the water off the cliffs and did not resurface about 5 p.m.

Friends flagged down a deputy and said Manu was underwater for five minutes. They tried to jump in and rescue him but were unable to find him.

Divers recovered the body about 8:30 p.m. Deputies said he was in 30 feet of water.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Grand Junction.