Injured climber rescued after falling in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An injured climber was rescued after falling 20 to 25 feet in Boulder Canyon on Wednesday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The climber, 29-year-old Molly Berkenhoff of Arvada, fell about 7:30 p.m. while climbing the Bell Buttress Old School Route near Boulder Falls.

Berkenhoff was climbing with two others and was on belay, but two pieces of rock protection pulled out, causing the extended fall, the sheriff’s office said.

Because the climbing area was on the opposite side of Boulder Creek, rescuers had to set up a technical tyrolean traverse to move Berkenhoff across the water.

Boulder Canyon Road was briefly closed to traffic and Berkenhoff was taken to Boulder Community Hospital to be treated for a broken ankle and possible lower spinal fractures.