× Hummus recalled over Listeria concerns

Listeria concerns have prompted House of Thaller to recall select packages of its Hummus with Pine Nut topping.

The supplier notified the company that one ingredient could possibly to be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported.

The products were sold nationwide between April 2017 and June 2017.

The recall includes the three following brands:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts UPC: 7203602705

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping UPC : 896863001434

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts UPC : 681131138475



The recalled products have a variety of “USE BY” dates, you can access the full list here.