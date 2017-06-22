Hummus recalled over Listeria concerns
Listeria concerns have prompted House of Thaller to recall select packages of its Hummus with Pine Nut topping.
The supplier notified the company that one ingredient could possibly to be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
No illnesses have been reported.
The products were sold nationwide between April 2017 and June 2017.
The recall includes the three following brands:
- Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts
- UPC: 7203602705
- Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping
- UPC: 896863001434
- Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts
- UPC: 681131138475
The recalled products have a variety of “USE BY” dates, you can access the full list here.