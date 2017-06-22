Hot off the grill: Butterflied Whole Chicken

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Butterflied whole chicken.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
***Whole Chicken is on sale at Tony's from June 16th - June 21st.
Butterflied Whole Chicken
Using the butterflied method of chicken fabrication allows the chicken to be grilled evenly and for a shorter time, producing a juicer chicken.
What you’ll need
- Cutting board
- Poultry sheers
- Sharp knife
- Paper towels
- Whole Chicken
Directions
- Prepare your work station with above mentioned items.
- Using paper thoroughly dry off the chicken. This will keep the chicken from slipping out of your hands while you are working on it.
- Once the chicken is dry, turn the chicken so the breasts are on the cutting board and the back bone is on top.
- Using kitchen shears, carefully cut down the side of the backbone, on both sides and remove.
- Turn chicken over and firmly press at the center of the breast to flatten.
- Season as desired and grill on med-high heat, starting breast side down and then rotate after 25-30 minutes has passed. You will know your chicken is done once it reaches the internal temperature on 165ºF.
Greek Chicken Rub with Cucumber Dill and Yogurt Sauce
For the Sauce:
Ingredients
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2 Tbsp fresh dill
- 1 ½ cups Greek yogurt (full fat if possible, you’ll thank me later)
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- ½ English cucumber diced
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Directions
- Place all ingredients into a food processor and mix until a smooth sauce is formed.
- Place in a re-sealable container and keep refrigerated until ready to use.
For the Rub:
Ingredients
- 5 Tbsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp paprika
- ½ tsp allspice
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ½ tsp cardamom
- ½ tsp Salt
- ½ tsp Pepper
Directions
- Mix all ingredients together and rub evenly on chicken.
- Allow to sit on chicken in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before grilling.