Hot off the grill: Butterflied Whole Chicken

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Butterflied whole chicken.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

***Whole Chicken is on sale at Tony's from June 16th - June 21st.

Butterflied Whole Chicken

Using the butterflied method of chicken fabrication allows the chicken to be grilled evenly and for a shorter time, producing a juicer chicken.

What you’ll need

Cutting board

Poultry sheers

Sharp knife

Paper towels

Whole Chicken

Directions

Prepare your work station with above mentioned items. Using paper thoroughly dry off the chicken. This will keep the chicken from slipping out of your hands while you are working on it. Once the chicken is dry, turn the chicken so the breasts are on the cutting board and the back bone is on top. Using kitchen shears, carefully cut down the side of the backbone, on both sides and remove. Turn chicken over and firmly press at the center of the breast to flatten. Season as desired and grill on med-high heat, starting breast side down and then rotate after 25-30 minutes has passed. You will know your chicken is done once it reaches the internal temperature on 165ºF.

Greek Chicken Rub with Cucumber Dill and Yogurt Sauce

For the Sauce:

Ingredients