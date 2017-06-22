Fashion blogger, model killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser

PARIS — A French model and lifestyle blogger was killed after a faulty whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest, the BBC reported.

Rebecca Burger had more than 168,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for posting photos on social media, and sharing tips on food and fitness.

She also competed in beauty competition around the world.

The dispenser exploded and hit Burger in the chest, causing her to go into cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A family member posted about the incident on her Instagram page, warning readers the canisters could still be in circulation.

“Here is an example of a chantilly siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s thorax, resulting in her death,” according to a translation of the post.

“Precision: the siphon that caused his death was put under seal.

“Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Several tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.”

French consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers said faulty connectors on the gas capsules could break, launching a projectile.

Injuries have included broken teeth, fractures and in one case, the loss of an eye. The magazine wrote the dispensers made since 2015 appear to be safe.

A French government office issued a warning about the canisters, with some accidents dating back to 2010.

At least one manufacturer launched a recall, but only about 25,000 out of 160,000 canisters were returned.

