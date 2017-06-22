× Freedom Service Dogs Faces of Freedom

Who: Freedom Service Dogs

What: Sporting clays tournament

When: Friday, July 28th, begins at 8:45 am

Where: Kiowa Creek Sporting Club (click for map)

FOX31, in part of Serving Those Who Serve, is thrilled to support this year’s Faces of Freedom. In our on going partnership with Freedom Service Dogs we are proud to showcase the work they do with our veterans and our furry friends. Join FOX31’s Kathie J. as she hosts this exciting event.

Faces of Freedom is Freedom Service Dogs’s annual sporting clays tournament to benefit their ongoing mission. You can compete as a team or individually.

Tournament Schedule: