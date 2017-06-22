62-year-old good Samaritan beaten to death in Denver was a veteran and family man

DENVER — A 62-year-old man who was beaten to death after stopping an attack on two teenagers was a U.S. veteran who had come to Denver looking for work, his family said.

The teens were attacked near Curtis and 25th streets at about 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Denver Police Department.

James Farmer, Jr. was asleep in his car nearby and witnesses said he got out to intervene.

When police got there, officers said Farmer was on the ground in the middle of the street and a man was “continually striking the victim in the chest with force.”

Farmer died before he could be transported to the hospital. An autopsy confirmed he died from blunt force injuries.

Our report on Farmer’s death resulted in an outpouring of praise for his heroic and selfless actions.

Now, his family is talking about the kind of man he was and the life he led.

“We would like to clarify that he was not just some ‘homeless’ man living in his car. The Saab he resided in, he bought and paid for,” family members stated.

“He had dreams, goals and ambitions,” they stated. “James Farmer Jr. moved down to Denver to further his employment opportunities. He sent money back to his grand children and family.”

The family said Farmer planned to return to Seattle in September to buy a home and marry his fiancée.

The family described him as a hard working family man who lived his life like a soldier.

“He took a oath when he joined the United States Army and promised never to leave a man behind. Well that is what James stood for on June 16th 2017. He heard someone in need and risked his life to save [the] lives of those teenagers,” the family stated. “James sacrificed himself and in return died a brutal murder. ”

According to the family, Farmer left behind two sisters, a brother, a son, his fiancé, five granddaughters and “a host of nieces, and nephews that loved him dearly.”

The family also thanked the staff of the Saint Francis Center, saying they provided the support and resources he needed to keep going.

“He felt the staff and community were his extended family while away from his own back in Seattle,” the family stated. “Despite this horrible incident our family will forever be grateful to the people of the downtown Denver, Colorado area.”

Officials at the Saint Francis Center described Farmer as “a good man.”

“People who know what’s right, do what’s right. And he was one of those people who did it. He stepped up to help. And unfortunately, it cost him his life,” a shelter official said.

The suspect in the deadly attack, 28-year-old Dejuan Stamps, has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and one count of assault in the third degree.

RELATED: Probable cause statement