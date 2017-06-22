× Fair will provide free resources for the homeless

AURORA, Colo. — A coalition of community groups are coming together to provide a free one-day fair to provide resources for anyone who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Aurora Homeless Connect is scheduled for June 27 at the Aurora Day Resource Center. That is located at 13387 East 19th Place. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will have access to hygiene kits, food, clothing, haircuts and pet services. There will also be private health screenings, mental health support and dental services.

43 service providers and more than 200 community volunteers are expected to work the event. They will also provide child care during the fair.