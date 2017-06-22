Endangered Cat Show at the Renaissance Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For our 41st Anniversary season, we take you on a magical tour through time and legend. As you wander down the village streets and pathways of the Colorado Renaissance Festival, ready thyself to revel with master revelers, watch artisans create original works of their ancient craft and be taken in by the tantalizing aromas of roast turkey legges, steak on a stake, fresh baked goods and much more. Featuring a cast of hundreds of authentically costumed merrymakers living and working throughout the village and performing, continuously, upon the Festival's seven stages, the illusion of a rollicking 16th Century festival day is created.