The Dumb Friends League is hoping that you will help dozens of puppies and dogs from Oklahoma find forever homes. The organization in Castle Rock says they get about 30 dogs from a shelter in Oklahoma every Wednesday. The dogs typically go up for adoption within three days of their arrival. More than 1,600 pets have been transferred from Oklahoma to the Castle Rock center since last June.
Dumb Friends League Taking in Dogs from Oklahoma Shelter
