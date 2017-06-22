DPS reviewing gentrification, how to keep students in public schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the population continues to boom in Denver and home prices skyrocket, some neighborhoods are losing public school students.

Denver Public Schools has started a new initiative to review the rapid gentrification and increase racial and economic integration in their schools.

The 42-person committee is called the Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative.

“These are the conversations that we need to have,” said a member of the committee and DPS graduate Diana Romero Campbell. “It is really tough, it isn’t easy work but these are the questions that we need to be asking.”

The committee, along with DPS, is using facts to study how gentrification is impacting schools. DPS’ 2017 Neighborhood Update study shows five neighborhoods where the number of students who attend a public school has declined from 2010-2015.

The Highland neighborhood is down 21%, Marston is down 14%, Lincoln Park is down 13%, Jefferson Park is down 12% and Sunnyside is down 6%.

The initiative is also looking at data that includes demographic shifts in neighborhoods. For example, from 2010-2015: African American residents decreased in the Park Hill neighborhood by 13% and in Whittier by 16%. The Hispanic resident population dropped in the Baker neighborhood by 16% and in Globeville by 19%.

“How do we as a broader community what is our role in being able to support the success of children and families?” Romero Campbell said.

The Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative committee will spend the next six months studying the facts and then suggest ways to increase racial and economic integration into DPS schools.