× Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

What: Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

When: August 3-6, 2017

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proiud to support the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo. With such rich Colorado heritage and history, we are thrilled to be a part of this Colorado event. Channel 2’s own Matt Makens, who is a proud Douglas County native, will be heading down to the Fair and Rodeo with his family to be part of the celebration.

The Douglas County Fair & Rodeo is a family tradition featuring two entertainment stages, three PRCA Rodeos, Xtreme Bulls, Carnival, Mutton Bustin’, Stick Horse Rodeo, Pancake Breakfast, 4-H and FFA exhibits. There will also be vendors and plenty of family fun! Be sure to wrangle up the kiddos and enjoy the carnival, Discovery Ranch, farm yard, and many more educational activities.

To learn more and for ticket info, click here.