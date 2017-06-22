Cooking temperatures common issue for Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

In The Zone

The Golden restaurant failed our report card with 15 critical health code violations in May and November 2016. In May the mistakes included:

A dead mouse

Rodent droppings

Cook could not demonstrate food safety

Employees not using thermometer

In the Zone’s manager sent the following remarks: “…all of our cooks are in the process of attending the food handler and food safety classes.” The manager also said it’s a family owned restaurant and they have been in business for 15 years.

The restaurant is located at 15600 West 44th Avenue in Golden.

3 Chicks Kitchen

Broomfield inspectors cited the restaurant for 9 critical violations in March. The critical violations included:

Undercooked food

Employees not washing hands

Staff not aware proper cooking temperatures

Toxic materials not labeled

The restaurant’s owner and manager Corey Christman invited us into the kitchen. There are signs and diagrams posted throughout the kitchen to remind employees about food safety.

Christman said, “We have done a lot of training with staff especially when it comes to cooking temperatures, hot food temperatures, cold food temperatures and what to do if it’s not at the right temperature. Most of our employees ... this is their first job typically so it’s like a constant thing we are always doing which is a great thing for us because we are re-visiting this stuff every day, every week or whatever is necessary.”

3 Chicks Kitchen is at 2420 East Midway Boulevard in Broomfield.

Boston Market - Westminster

The “A” goes to Boston Market for scoring zero violations two inspections in a row.

Area manager Sampson Elijio said, "We have standards and procedures in place. The managers have different management tools that help us target the areas needed for health inspections."

This Boston Market is located at 9269 Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster.

