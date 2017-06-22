Chauncey Billups Basketball Camp comes to Parker next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Five-time NBA All-star Chauncey Billups and his basketball academy are holding summer camp next week. Billups has recruited Boston Celtics' point guard Isaiah Thomas to help at his basketball camp this year.

If your kids love basketball, this is the chance for them to learn to play the game from the very best!

Marcus Mason, who runs "Nothing But Net-Elite" basketball coaching as well as Chauncey's camp, joined us on Channel 2 news at 7p.m. Thursday while watching the NBA draft with one of his former students, Derrick White.

The Parker native and CU player was waiting to learn his fate. White was drafted with the 29th pick in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

White attended Billups' summer camp in the past. Coach Mason said, "You never know who you might see and the experience you will have."

Each camper receives a camp T-shirt, a basketball, one personally autographed item and photographs with Chauncey Billups.

In previous years they have had big names like Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Kyle Lowry, Jamal Crawford, Emmanuel Mudiay and Chris Paul.

The camp takes place June 26-29 at the Parker Fieldhouse.

Get more information at Nothing But Net's website.