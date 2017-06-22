Broncos announce 2017 training camp schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos announced their training camp schedule Thursday that will be open to the public.

The team will hold 12 public practices at its training facility in Dove Valley. The first will be July 27.

Training camp will conclude with two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 16 and 17 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The teams will meet in a preseason game on Aug. 19 at Levi’s Stadium, where the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

The 12 practices at Dove Valley that are open to the public will have food trucks near the fieldhouse and a “Kids Day” on Aug. 4.

Limited parking will be available at the facility at 13403 Broncos Parkway. The parking area will open at 7 a.m.

All practices are open to fans, going from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Gates will open about 90 minutes before each practice, and seating along the grassy berm is first come, first serve.

Training camp schedule

July 27: 9:30 a.m. to noon

July 28: 9:30 a.m. to noon

July 29: 9:30 a.m. to noon

July 30: 9:30 a.m. to noon

July 31: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 2: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 3: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 4: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 5: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 7: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 8: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 12: 9:30 a.m. to noon