Breckenridge named second-best small town in U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. News and World Report has released lists of the world’s best places to visit and best places to visit in the USA.

New this year, it also ranked the best national parks in the USA and the best small towns in the USA.

And in the listing of the best small towns, four in Colorado were listed.

Breckenridge ranks No. 2, just behind Sonoma, California. Steamboat Springs comes in at No. 7, with Aspen at No. 10 and Vail at No. 14.

Breckenridge received the high ranking for its family-friendliness, year-round outdoor activities, charm and proximity to other destinations, according to the magazine.

Breckenridge “retains the same Victorian-era charm it did during the height of the gold rush,” according to the report, which also mentions the quick drive to Vail and Denver.

U.S. News and World Report also ranked Breckenridge as the sixth-best ski destination in the U.S. and 13th-best place overall to visit in the U.S.

Rocky Mountain National Park ranked No. 7 for national parks. The report mentions the park’s 355 miles of scenic trails, 147 lakes and 77 mountains taller than 12,000 feet. Tops on the list is Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Rome was named the best place to visit in the world. For best places to visit in the U.S., New York came in No. 1. Denver ranked No. 22.