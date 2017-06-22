Brazilian activewear company cited for Hanging Lake infractions

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Liquido Active has been served three citations related to its conduct at Hanging Lake, the Glenwood Post Independent reported.

The citations could lead to a fine of an undisclosed amount.

The Brazil-based activewear company received a lot of social media backlash for posting a photo, which has been deleted, on Instagram.

It showed a photographer wading in Hanging Lake to take photos of models posed on the log that stretches across the lake.

Swimming in Hanging Lake and walking on the log are not allowed. The U.S. Forest Service is working with Liquido Active on a strategy for public awareness and stewardship at Hanging Lake.

The Forest Service has been dealing with increasing crowds at the lake, which has more than 1,000 visitors a day in the summer.

The Forest Service is preparing a proposal that would help reduce the risk of damage to the trail and lake.

Liquido Active issued an apology on social media for the infractions.