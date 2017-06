FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A body was found floating in Sheldon Lake at City Park in Fort Collins on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to the initial report made about 6:10 p.m. and confirmed the discovery. The person’s name, age and gender have not been released.

Police have not said if the death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.

The lake is a popular location at the park near the city’s municipal pool and golf course.