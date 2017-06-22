× Boat capsizes, couple stranded overnight at Horsetooth Reservoir

LARIMER COUNTY — Firefighters were called to Horsetooth Reservoir just after noon on Thursday to rescue a couple stranded overnight.

Wednesday night, a man and woman were boating at the Reservoir, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

At about 7 p.m., their boat capsized near the east shore, just south of the Sail and Saddle Club.

The couple tried to wave someone down for help, but were unsuccessful.

They were able to swim to shore, where they spent the night. Thursday morning, the woman swam back out to the boat and was able to wave down a passerby who called 911.

Poudre Fire Authority personnel rescued the couple and their two dogs. The two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.