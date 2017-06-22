× Bill Cosby plans ‘town halls’ on sex assaults

Bill Cosby is planning a series of talks on sexual assault after his own sexual assault court case ended in a mistrial.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told “Good Day Alabama” they are now planning town halls to talk to young people because he says “this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Wyatt went on to say the issue can affect any young person and they need to know what they’re facing when hanging out, partying and doing things they shouldn’t be doing.

On June 17, a jury decided it could not reach a verdict on charges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted a woman at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004.

The Montgomery County, Pennsylvania district attorney says he will retry the case and the judge says that trial will be held within the next three to four months.