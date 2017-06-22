Arvada water safe to drink despite funky color

ARVADA, Colo. — The city of Arvada is letting residents know that discolored drinking water isn’t harmful.

Water quality analysts looked at samples and found the discoloration is being caused by manganese, a mineral that is naturally present in most Colorado lakes and streams.

The water is safe to drink, officials said.

Experts say minerals tend to “settle” during winter months and are “flushed out” when higher volumes of water pass through the distribution system.

Manganese does not have adverse impacts on health. It’s only regulated because of how it makes water look, with discoloration and staining.

The water samples taken in Arvada showed manganese levels between 0.042 and 0.048 milligrams per liter, which is below the regulatory standard of 0.05 milligrams.

The city is trying to eliminate the discoloration by working with the chemistry of the water, as well as flushing the discolored water from the system.

To get rid of discoloration, turn on the water faucet to cold and let it run for several minutes to clear it out. If the discoloration is still there, officials say to call 720-898-7802.