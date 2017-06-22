× 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in parking lot attack

DENVER — A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after attacking three people in Denver.

Leon allegedly attacked the people in a parking lot near 1423 S. Federal Boulevard early in the morning on March 20.

Investigators said at least one of the victims was asleep when Emmanuel Leon started kicking him in the head.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a second victim unconscious in the parking lot, along with several pools of blood. A third victim was identified later.

Leon is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and one count of assault in the third degree.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.