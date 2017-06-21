Your help wanted after parts of Lookout Mountain cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Why not start the first full day of Summer on the right foot?

Jefferson County authorities and Denver mountain park rangers are teaming up as part of a “Help us Keep Jeffco Beautiful” effort.

Both groups worked together, earlier in the week, to clean up parts of Lookout Mountain, both on the ground and to wipe away graffiti.

More than 100 bags of trash were collected.

Now, they are asking for your help. If you see anyone littering or vandalizing the parks, you are urged to call 303-277-0211