World’s Largest Swim Lesson Happening Tomorrow

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is one of the top five causes of death for people between the ages of 1-14. It's also one of the most preventable. Swim lessons save lives. That's why the nation's top water safety and training organizations are joining forces to raise awareness. Joann Cortez joined us from Water World with two lifeguards to tell us about the World's Largest Swim Lesson, and share some water safety advice.

Water World visitors can participate in a 30 minute swim lesson by trained lifeguards tomorrow, June 22 at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored internationally by the World Waterpark Association and other aquatic organizations. For more information, call (303)427-7873, or visit WaterWorldColorado.com or WLSL.org.