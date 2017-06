Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honey Bunchies are a Gourmet Honey Bar, with 42% of each bar containing pure Colorado honey infused with peanuts and pecans, then coated with sunflower kernels. Honey Bunchies are a fan favorite made in Longmont, Colorado.



Little Secrets is based in Boulder.

Brian Fashaw’s Liq-Creme line of Prohibition Treats ice cream offers seven year-round flavors, including chocolate-raspberry, Grasshopper, White Russian, Merlot and Piña Colada.