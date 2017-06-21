× Two men rescued from Thomas Lakes

Authorities in Pitkin County rescue a Kansas man and his friend who were lost while hiking near Mt. Sopris. The 65-year-old said the two men became lost near Thomas Lakes while trying to find their campsite.

Cell phone reception was poor, so the man texted with dispatchers. Rescuers eventually located them in a tent. Both men were dehydrated and week. Crews escorted them back to the trailhead.

Authorities say it’s important to research your route before venturing into the backcounty.