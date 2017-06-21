“Transformers: The Last Knight”-Mark Wahlberg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We start with the newest Transformers movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Autobots trying to save Earth.

Josh Duhamel and Sir Anthony Hopkins join Wahlberg in "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Our Executive Producer Chris Falin was in London for the premiere and sat down with Wahlberg... who always likes to talk about his beloved Patriots.

This time we came prepared... with a photo of his buddy Tom Brady. Turns out... this is the picture they use at Nuggets games when they want the crowd to "boo" the other team.

How does Mark feel about that?