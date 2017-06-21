Suspect leads 4-county chase before crashing in Denver

DENVER — A suspect is in custody after leading a four-county chase before crashing early Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The suspect was pulled over in Elbert County but then took off, officials said.

Law enforcement put down strip spikes in Parker, but the suspect was able to continue before crashing at Colorado Boulevard and Leetsdale Drive in Denver.

The front of the vehicle caught fire and the suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The suspect was not identified and it’s not known why he was fleeing from law enforcement.