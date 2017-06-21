Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch puts Boulder County estate on market

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Newly minted Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has put his three-acre estate in Boulder County up for sale, according to a listing with Colorado Landmark Realtors.

Gorsuch, a fourth-generation Coloradan, was chosen by President Donald Trump to replace the late Antonin Scalia and was sworn in April 10.

Gorsuch was on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver from 2006 until his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom pale brick and shake shingle estate on Lookout Ridge Drive was put on the market this month with an asking price of $1,675,000.

RELATED: Photos of Gorsuch property in Boulder County

The property is east of Gunbarrel and about 10 miles from downtown Boulder. It’s being marketed as a horse lover’s paradise with a three-stall barn, paddocks and an orchard.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot home also has a heated swimming pool. Several photos inside and outside of the home show several miles of trails and open space. It sits next to a 71-acre equestrian center.

According to property records, Gorsuch and his wife, Louise, bought the property in 2007 for $1.03 million. The main house was built in 1994.

Photos inside the home show a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, large arched and bay-like windows, and a dual-sink master bathroom.

The inside of the home has hardwood floors, stone accents and wood-stained molding.

There is a finished basement with a media room, billiards table and gym equipment.

The home is being marketed by agent Deborah Read Fowler with Colorado Landmark Realtors.