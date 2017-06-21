× Summer scorcher: More record-breaking heat on tap for Denver metro area

DENVER — More record-breaking heat is on tap for the Denver metro area on Wednesday, the first full day of summer.

Denver broke a record on Tuesday with a high temperature of 99 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city. The previous record was 97 degrees set in 2007.

Wednesday’s record high of 99, set in 2007, will be threatened with plenty of sunshine followed by some afternoon clouds and a stray shower or storm.

Things will cool a bit Thursday with some late-day clouds and a stray shower. Temperatures will retreat to the low 90s and not threaten the record high of 102 from 2012.

A much-needed cold front will move in Friday with a better chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms that will help break the heat. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday will be much cooler with low clouds early, and a few showers and some gusty winds.

Sunshine will prevail in the afternoon, but temperatures will only get into the low 70s, with some places in the metro area only getting to the upper 60s.

Abundant sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures back into the 80s.

