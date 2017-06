Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While you're spending fun in the sun this Summer, it's important to make sure you're keeping your skin safe. A report is showing two types of skin cancer are on the rise among women. Mayo Clinic Researchers discovered between the years 2000-2010, New Basal Cell Carcinoma diagnoses rose 145%, and New Squamous Cell Carcinoma diagnoses rose 263% among women.

Dermatologists recommend you apply sunscreen every two hours, or immediately after you swim or sweat.