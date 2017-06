BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A driver escaped without injuries after a semitruck caught fire on Interstate 25 on Tuesday night, North Metro Fire Rescue said.

It happened about 8 p.m. on southbound I-25 near Highway 7.

Pictures from the semi fire and grass fire on I-25 SB near Hwy. 7 this evening. Driver not injured. pic.twitter.com/RIKpbBbFjX — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 21, 2017

Officials said the semitruck fire also ignited grass nearby, but crews were able to extinguish it before it could spread.

Traffic backed up in the area for a few miles as crews worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.