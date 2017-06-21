Semi-truck overturned near Loveland, one person extricated

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Fire Rescue reported an overturned semi truck near mile marker 69 on Highway 34 in Big Thompson Canyon on Wednesday.
The department first tweeted about the incident shortly after 12:45 p.m.
Initial information said the semi had overturned into a river but a followup retracted that statement.
According to officials, one person had to be extricated from the cab of the truck. Estes Park Fire assisted in the rescue.
Diesel fuel and trash spilled out of the semi. The condition and identity of the driver of the semi have not been released.