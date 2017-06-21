Semi-truck overturned near Loveland, one person extricated

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Fire Rescue reported an overturned semi truck near mile marker 69 on Highway 34 in Big Thompson Canyon on Wednesday.

The department first tweeted about the incident shortly after 12:45 p.m.

LFRA and @EstesParkFire units are responding to a report of an overturned semi in the water near MM69 of Hwy 34 in Big Thompson Canyon. — Loveland Fire Rescue (@LovelandFRA) June 21, 2017

Initial information said the semi had overturned into a river but a followup retracted that statement.

According to officials, one person had to be extricated from the cab of the truck. Estes Park Fire assisted in the rescue.

Patient has been extricated. Overturned truck leaking some diesel fuel, and trash spilled out of container. — Loveland Fire Rescue (@LovelandFRA) June 21, 2017

Diesel fuel and trash spilled out of the semi. The condition and identity of the driver of the semi have not been released.