RTD bus rolls over in accident involving several vehicles in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — An RTD bus rolled over in an accident that involved several vehicles on Wednesday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

Arapahoe road closed 63rd to 75 for accident involving RTD and several vehicles. pic.twitter.com/87OisLulHm — DivChf Heidi Prentup (@HeidiPrentup) June 21, 2017

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Arapahoe Avenue between 63rd and 75th streets, near where a BNSF Railway train derailed on Tuesday afternoon, spilling plastic beads.

The Rocky Mountain Fire Department said there were minor injuries because of the crash.

Bus car accident Arapaho Rd avoid area between 55th and 75th minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/NyQb3Sjekn — Rcky Mtn Fire Dept (@RkyMtnFireDept) June 21, 2017

The bus was seen hanging off the side of a sidewalk.

Police closed a two-mile stretch of Arapahoe Avenue between 63rd and 75th because of the crash. There was no estimate for when it will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.