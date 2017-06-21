RTD bus rolls over in accident involving several vehicles in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — An RTD bus rolled over in an accident that involved several vehicles on Wednesday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Arapahoe Avenue between 63rd and 75th streets, near where a BNSF Railway train derailed on Tuesday afternoon, spilling plastic beads.
The Rocky Mountain Fire Department said there were minor injuries because of the crash.
The bus was seen hanging off the side of a sidewalk.
Police closed a two-mile stretch of Arapahoe Avenue between 63rd and 75th because of the crash. There was no estimate for when it will reopen.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
40.014648 -105.192074