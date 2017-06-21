Restaurant group closes 3 metro-area barbecue locations

DENVER — A Colorado-based barbecue company area suddenly closed three restaurants.

Colorado-Springs based Southern Concepts Restaurant Groups closed two Southern Hospitality barbecue restaurants — at 1433 17th St. in Denver and near the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree — and Carve Barbecue at 1000 S. Colorado Blvd.

The Southern Hospitality location on 17th Street posted a sign Monday, saying “We have closed. Thank you for your support during our time here.”

The restaurant opened in 2012 after getting its start in New York with co-founder Justin Timberlake.

Employees at a restaurant next door said the restaurant was open the day before and hosted an event.

Southern Concepts reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.