Pet Allergy Triggers

According to a new Royal Canine survey of 1,0000 American dog and cat owners, more than half give table scraps to their pets with good intentions. But did you know that leftover burgers or a piece of chicken can actually trigger allergies in your four-legged friend? Dr. Jeanne Budgin, a Board Certified Dermatologist, joined us live from New York City to reveal how to keep your pets happy and healthy members of your family.
