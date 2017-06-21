One injured, suspect in custody after verbal altercation leads to shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was shot after a verbal altercation early Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the 17100 block of Lark Water Lane near E-470 and Jordan Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Two men and one woman got into an altercation and one of them was shot. The victim, whose name, age and gender were not released, was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody.