Head-on crash injures 2, closes U.S. 287 south of Berthoud

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A head-on crash closed both directions of U.S. 287 south of Berthoud on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles. One of the vehicles was hit by road debris, the Colorado State Patrol said.

One person was ejected from a vehicle. Two people were taken to a hospital, one by helicopter. Their conditions are not known.

U.S. 287 was closed between Vermillion and Yellowstone roads. There was no estimate for when the highway would reopen.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.