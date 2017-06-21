Man shot dead at Lakewood extended-stay motel identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel was identified Wednesday by the Lakewood Police Department.

Guadalupe Julian De La Rosa, 32, was found in the parking lot of the Crossland Denver Lakewood West motel at 715 S. Kipling St. just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

De La Rosa was found suffering from gunshot wounds and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Wednesday that just more than an hour after finding De La Rosa, a second man with gunshot wounds was found at a Denver residence.

The man was taken to a hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his wounds.

Detectives believe the second man suffered the wounds at the motel after the two men were involved in some type of altercation that led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the identity of the second man has not been released. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.