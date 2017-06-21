It's supposed to hit close to 100 degrees today, so why not cool off with an ICEE? 500 million are sold each year, and they happen to be celebrating their Golden 50th Anniversary today. To celebrate they have some new flavors coming out this year, including Fanta Sour Grape, Dragon Fruit, Mango Strawberry Lemonade, and a few others including a mystery flavor. They also have a golden spoonstraw to celebrate their 50th anniversary. ICEE's are sold at several locations around Denver, including Burger King, Target, and Loaf N' Jug convenient stores.
ICEE’s 50th Anniversary
-
30 Colorado Vietnam War veterans honored with special pin
-
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and Read Across America Day
-
Denver Greek Festival
-
It’s time for the Denver Greek Festival
-
Former Sports Authority headquarters to be renovated into country’s largest climbing gym
-
-
George W. Bush explains his fondness for Michelle Obama
-
YMCA of the Rockies Anniversary Sale
-
Give the gift of Boppy this Mother’s Day
-
Women-only screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’ sell out in Denver, Littleton
-
Never forget: Thursday marks 18 years since Columbine High School shooting
-
-
Paula’s Picks: La Loma
-
Engaged Boston doctors found dead in luxury apartment
-
On eve of Normandy anniversary, Colorado D-Day survivor dies