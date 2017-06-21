ICEE’s 50th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's supposed to hit close to 100 degrees today, so why not cool off with an ICEE? 500 million are sold each year, and they happen to be celebrating their Golden 50th Anniversary today. To celebrate they have some new flavors coming out this year, including Fanta Sour Grape, Dragon Fruit, Mango Strawberry Lemonade, and a few others including a mystery flavor. They also have a golden spoonstraw to celebrate their 50th anniversary. ICEE's are sold at several locations around Denver, including Burger King, Target, and Loaf N' Jug convenient stores.