How to get green grass all year: House In Progress

Struggling to keep your lawn green? Follow these lawn maintenance tips from Scott and Ben from House In Progress to easily get and maintain greener, healthier grass all summer long.

Keeping a lawn green is all about consistency – especially in dry areas like Colorado.

In this video, we walk you through the ways you should be mowing your grass, how and when to fertilize, when to water, how to measure how much you are watering and how to keep your edges looking clean and crisp.

House In Progress is a YouTube channel that puts out clear, concise, step by step videos that teach you how to complete a wide variety of house projects, with your hosts Scott and Ben.

