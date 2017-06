CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Centennial Gun Club, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started before 3 p.m. at the club at 11800 E Peakview Ave. The fire was out by 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials said fire was accidental and caused by grinding operations while the facility is undergoing some minor improvements.

No injuries were reported.