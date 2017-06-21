Find Inner Peace This Weekend at Kitten Yoga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, Foothills Animal Shelter has teamed up with Golden Well Being Yoga to host a Kitten Yoga class. The class will allow guests to do restorative yoga in the company of several 10-week-old kittens that are available for adoption. This class will feature five free roaming kittens in the studio for you to play with as you restore your balance through yoga. Adoption counselors will be onsite and you will be able to meet with individual kittens if you are interested in adopting one.

When: Saturday, June 24, 2 – 4 pm

Where: Golden Well Being Yoga, 410 9th Street, Golden, CO 80401

Note: The class is $10 per person. All proceeds will be donated to Foothills Animal Shelter. Limited slots are available, so sign up fast!

To register: Visit www.goldenwellbeingyoga.com/workshops.php

To learn more about Kitten Yoga, visit www.FoothillsAnimalShelter.org.