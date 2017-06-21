Family gets camping gear stolen, Problem Solvers and Bass Pro Shops lend a hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the Glasscock family in Denver, it was going to be the trip of trips. "See a sunset for real. See a sunrise for real. Watching the forest wake up in the morning, a magical time," said dad Scott Glasscock.

It was going to be daughter Abby's very first camp out. "I was actually excited about the s'mores. It's marshmallow chocolate gooeyness is super good," she said.

That magical time, however, never happened because on the way to California, the family truck and over $3,000 worth of camping gear was stolen from a hotel parking lot. "All of our camping gear was still in the bed of the truck which was covered up with the tonneau cover so as the truck left, so did all our gear."

All their camping gear and their truck, gone, "I had a tub full of kitchen equipment, so the stove, the grill, the pots and pans." And sleeping bags and lanterns and a tent. Everything.

Problem Solvers reached out to Bass Pro Shops in Denver, and together we wanted to give the Glasscock's a happy ending.

Suzanne Myers from Bass Pro Shops greeted the Glasscocks with a little surprise.

Tent, sleeping bags, camp chairs, lanterns, cooking gear. A little something to cheer them up, "It breaks our hearts, so we wanted to do what we could to help get them back out camping," Myers said. "It's very humbling that these guys would just say, here you go. It's great," Glasscock said.

Now, we still have to work on them s'mores for Abby.