Creating a pet preparedness kit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a disaster plan in place for your pets? Jennifer Hillman from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management shows us how to prepared.

Pets depend on us for their safety, well-being and food or water. Being prepared can make all the difference for you and your pet in a life threatening situation. Use these pet preparedness tips:

Build a Kit. Just like we should do for ourselves, create a 72-hour preparedness kit for your pet. Make sure they have extra food, water, medications and toys in case you are unable to get to a store or are forced to evacuate on short notice.

Just like we should do for ourselves, create a 72-hour preparedness kit for your pet. Make sure they have extra food, water, medications and toys in case you are unable to get to a store or are forced to evacuate on short notice. Have a Plan. Your plan needs to include how you will transport your animals in an evacuation, possible routes you will take and your destination or sheltering options. Know which friends, relatives, boarding facilities or animal shelters can care for your animals in an emergency. Have a list of phone numbers readily available.

Know Your Neighbors . Meet your neighbors before a disaster strikes and develop a neighborhood plan for pet assistance. If a disaster occurs while you are at work or away from home you may need assistance from a neighbor in reaching your pets.

. Meet your neighbors before a disaster strikes and develop a neighborhood plan for pet assistance. If a disaster occurs while you are at work or away from home you may need assistance from a neighbor in reaching your pets. Pets Feel Stress Too. When you are stressed, your pet will feel that stress too and they can act out because of this. Having a plan in place for your pet before an emergency will help lessen the stress for both of you.

Preparing your pet is a very important aspect that is often forgotten during emergency situations. Pet preparedness will give you peace of mind while keeping them safe during an emergency. Just remember, if it is not safe for you to stay during an emergency, it is not safe for them either.

You can find more tips and ideas at www.READYColorado.com.